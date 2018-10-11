Dlip Kumar discharged following treatment for recurrent pneumonia; doctors advice complete rest, isolation

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 95, was on 11 October discharged from a hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated for recurrent pneumonia, said his family friend.

Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, informed his fans via social media that Dilip Kumar has been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at home.

Allah ka shukr hai @TheDilipKumar Saab hospital se discharge hogaye Aur abhi ghar pohoch gaye hain. Doctors have advised complete rest isolation for few days to prevent infection. Thank you all for your prayers. More updates later. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 11, 2018

He had also tweeted on 9 October that Kumar was recuperating and will be discharged the next day.

Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better . If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomm. (Thursday afternoon). Insha'Allah. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 10, 2018

Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on 7 October due to severe chest congestion.

The nonagenarian, whose last silver screen appearance was in Qila (1998), was also admitted to the hospital in September owing to a chest infection, which was later diagnosed as mild pneumonia. He has in the past also battled with respiratory issues.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 15:52 PM