You are here:

Dlip Kumar discharged following treatment for recurrent pneumonia; doctors advice complete rest, isolation

FP Staff

Oct,11 2018 15:50:41 IST

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 95, was on 11 October discharged from a hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated for recurrent pneumonia, said his family friend.

dilip-kumar

Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, informed his fans via social media that Dilip Kumar has been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at home.

He had also tweeted on 9 October that Kumar was recuperating and will be discharged the next day.

Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on 7 October due to severe chest congestion.

The nonagenarian, whose last silver screen appearance was in Qila (1998), was also admitted to the hospital in September owing to a chest infection, which was later diagnosed as mild pneumonia. He has in the past also battled with respiratory issues.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 15:52 PM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Dilip Kumar , Dilip Kumar health update , Recurrent Pneumonia , Saira Banu

also see

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital for recurrent pnemonia

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital for recurrent pnemonia

Dilip Kumar is recuperating, could be discharged from hospital on Thursday, informs family friend

Dilip Kumar is recuperating, could be discharged from hospital on Thursday, informs family friend

Shraddha Kapoor takes break from Saina Nehwal biopic shoot after being diagnosed with dengue

Shraddha Kapoor takes break from Saina Nehwal biopic shoot after being diagnosed with dengue