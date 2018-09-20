DJ/producer Malaa to make India debut at Sunburn City Festival in October, alongside Above & Beyond

The trend of DJing on stage with a mask started with Daft Punk more than a decade ago and it still continues in the dance music industry — be it to avoid media encounters, to produce a different genre of music under a new alias or a mere marketing gimmick for upcoming artists. While we know Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter are behind the robotic helmets, artists like Malaa have successfully kept their identities hidden, kindling our curiosity.

The mysterious DJ, who is seen wearing a balaclava mask in public, gained prominence in the circuit with his house music tunes like 'Kurupt' as well as his remixes of songs from the likes of The Weeknd and Post Malone. Even though there’s no concrete evidence who is behind the mask, he’s often seen hanging out with his Pardon My French crew, which also includes DJ Snake, Tchami and Mercer.

There are numerous theories going around trying to unmask Malaa's identity with some claiming it is none other than former trap music artist Sebastien Bennet. Even though there have been multiple clues like promoters accidentally announcing DJ Snake as “Maala” and Bennet ceasing to produce music around the same time upon Maala’s arrival, no claims have been confirmed by his management or the artist himself.

There are a couple of hints which suggest this speculation may be correct — that he is not a new act but a re-branded version of someone or DJ Snake’s side project, otherwise, how else would one explain a random artist to release collaborations with A-listers and perform at some of the biggest festivals in the world like Ultra and Tomorrowland without any history? It’s also interesting to note Maala is managed by the same team as the rest of Pardon My French crew.

If you want to figure out the hype around this mysterious DJ, catch him live at the Sunburn City Festival in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi where he will be dropping house music bangers starting from 5 October. Malaa will be joined by trance legends Above & Beyond, Dutch duo Yellow Claw, Kristian Nairn (best-known as Hodor from Game of Thrones) and bass house producers Moksi.

