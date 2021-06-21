DJ Snake collaborates with Tamil artist Dhee to recreate popular song ‘Enjoy Enjaami’
The recreated version of 'Enjoy Enjaami' by Dhee has DJ Snake blend 'distinctive styles influenced by the sounds native to Tamil Nadu with electronic dance beats.'
DJ Snake has collaborated with Tamil artist Dhee to recreate the viral song 'Enjoy Enjaami' for the audio streaming platform Spotify.
According to a press release, the new single has DJ Snake blend "distinctive styles influenced by the sounds native to Tamil Nadu with electronic dance beats."
This is the latest song that has been recreated under the Spotify Singles initiative, which encourages musicians from different parts of the world to being a fresh perspective to already existing song.
Previous collaborations include SahBabii and Joji ('Gates to the Sun'), Celine Dion and Chris Isaak ('Wicked Game'), and R3HAB and GATTUSO ('Creep').
"I am so excited about being the first artist from India to be a part of the Spotify Singles program and that too for my debut independent single. Can’t wait for everyone to hear what DJ Snake has recreated," Dhee said in a statement.
'Enjoy Enjaami' featured Dhee alongside lyricist Arivu and is produced by Santhosh Narayanan. It was released on Maajja, an independent platform launched by AR Rahman on 7 March. The music video released on YouTube on 10 March, and has clocked in over 26 crore views.
Listen to the new version of 'Enjoy Enjaami' here.
