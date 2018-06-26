DJ Sartek releases EDM track on Hardwell's label, remix of Akasa's 'Thug Ranjha' on the same day

CA final student turned DJ, Sartek unveiled two new tracks on 22 June; a big-room beat on EDM heavyweight Hardwell's label and the other being a remix of Akasa's 'Thug Ranjha.'

Following up on his collaboration 'Don't Need Love' with Oakland based producer Lucky Date, Sartek delivered a melodic electro-banger 'Don't Stop' on Revealed Recordings. Premiered as 'Demo of the week' on the former number one DJ's weekly podcast Hardwell on Air, the track was released as a free download.



While discussing this project with Firstpost, Sarthak Sardana aka Sartek said: "I had been working on 'Don't Stop' for a quite some time and once it was complete it sounded exactly what Hardwell loves to play!" He has been one of the few Indian artists to grace the Beatport top 100 charts (Electro House) with his tracks ‘Back To The Future’ (#51), Dopamine (#73) and ‘Don’t Need Love’ (#12).

Marking his first ever local release, Sartek also pushed out a remix of Bollywood singer, Akasa Singh's 'Thug Ranjha' on the same day. In an exclusive statement to Firstpost, he mentioned "I was contacted by Sony as they wanted an international feel to the present song. I heard the track and really liked the vocals. At first, I thought I would do a future house remix but then when I received the stems and started working on the remix, the final product ended up in the form of a melodic progressive/deep house tune."



Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 15:17 PM