Diwali 2019: How Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday celebrated this year
Bollywood celebrities dressed to the nines and celebrated Diwali over the weekend. Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor hosted Diwali parties, while celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana visited their hometown in Delhi for the Diwali celebrations.
Here are some of the pictures from their Diwali celebrations
With this Beauty @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ❤️Always so loving ❤️ #diwalinight #bacchankidiwali
Best Hosts Ever ❤️ Bacchans❤️ #diwalinight #bacchankidiwali
Cutiesss #Diwaliparty @aslisona @beingsalmankhan & @rameshtaurani #Dabangg3 #salsona #sonakshisinha #aslisona #salmankhan#beingsalmankhan #rameshtaurani #couplegoals #cuties #couple #lovely #love#stunner #perfection #charming #slayer #fantastic#pretty #beauty #dancer #bollywoodactress
The @dharmamovies Diwali Pooja was full of love and great energy !! So grateful to everyone who gives us so much love and works tirelessly with us always! We are blessed ....❤️❤️❤️❤️
Shine bright like aaa... Manish Malhotra lehenga ✨
Salman Khan & Prity Zinta at #RameshTaurani's party ❤ @beingsalmankhan @realpz - - Follow @beingsalmankhan @lvbeiingsalmankhan . . #beingsalmankhan #salman #Dabangg3 #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey #Dabangg3ThisXmas #Radhe #EidRadheKi #RadheEid2020 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #beinghuman #BeingStrong #SalmanKhan
Whattay wow!!❤️ Tammie werks a shimmery black number at Taurani saab’s Diwali parttayyyy FOLLOW @voompla_official . #voompla_official #bollywood #tamannaahbhatia#bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries#delhidiaries #tamannahbhatia #tamannabhatia#whatabeauty #blacksaree #sareeblouse #desilooks#indianlooks #indiantraditionalwear #diwalioutfit#diwali2019 #diwali #diwalivibes #rameshtaurani#indianactress #bollywoodactress#bollywoodactresses
It's all about loving your....family❤️✨ #DharmaKiDiwali #HappyDiwali @karanjohar @anilskapoor @sidmalhotra @varundvn @vickykaushal09 @kartikaaryan @angadbedi @shashankkhaitan @kiaraaliaadvani @saraalikhan95 @nehadhupia @bhumipednekar #KaranJohar #Diwali #FestiveVibes #Happiness #InstaMood #InstaLove #Celebrations #Bollywood #AnilKapoor #SidharthMalhotra #VarunDhawan #VickyKaushal #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani #SaraAliKhan #NehaDhupia #AngadBedi #BhumiPednekar
✨✨ @arjunkapoor @rajkummar_rao @malaikaaroraofficial @sidmalhotra @manishmalhotra05
लुका छुप्पी @kartikaaryan @manishmalhotra05 @adrianjacobsofficial
Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 11:29:58 IST