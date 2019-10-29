You are here:

Diwali 2019: How Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday celebrated this year

FP Staff

Oct 29, 2019 11:29:58 IST

Bollywood celebrities dressed to the nines and celebrated Diwali over the weekend. Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor hosted Diwali parties, while celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana visited their hometown in Delhi for the Diwali celebrations.

Here are some of the pictures from their Diwali celebrations


View this post on Instagram

With this Beauty @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ❤️Always so loving ❤️ #diwalinight #bacchankidiwali

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


View this post on Instagram

Best Hosts Ever ❤️ Bacchans❤️ #diwalinight #bacchankidiwali

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


View this post on Instagram

#AboutLastNight #HappyDiwali

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on


View this post on Instagram

Shine bright like aaa... Manish Malhotra lehenga ✨

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on


View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali everyone! May the light always find you✨

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on


View this post on Instagram

✨✨ @arjunkapoor @rajkummar_rao @malaikaaroraofficial @sidmalhotra @manishmalhotra05

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on


View this post on Instagram

Dilwali Diwali!! ❤️❤️ @iamsrk

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on


View this post on Instagram

लुका छुप्पी @kartikaaryan @manishmalhotra05 @adrianjacobsofficial

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

