Diwali 2019: How Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday celebrated this year

Bollywood celebrities dressed to the nines and celebrated Diwali over the weekend. Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor hosted Diwali parties, while celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana visited their hometown in Delhi for the Diwali celebrations.

Here are some of the pictures from their Diwali celebrations



View this post on Instagram #AboutLastNight #HappyDiwali A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on Oct 28, 2019 at 8:41am PDT



View this post on Instagram Dilwali Diwali!! ❤️❤️ @iamsrk A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Oct 28, 2019 at 3:22am PDT

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 11:29:58 IST