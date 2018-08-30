You are here:

Divyanka Tripathi to make web series debut as lead in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming ALTBalaji show

FP Staff

Aug,30 2018 17:13:13 IST

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi, who has been a part of popular series Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be making her debut in the web sphere with an ALTBalaji series, revolving around the life of two chefs. The male lead is yet to be cast.

Divyanka Tripathi. Facebook

Producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed the news on twitter:

As per a report in The Indian Express, the upcoming show will be a mature romantic story, with a hint of comedy. The show is set to go on floors once the made lead is finalised and is expected to launch by end of 2018, a source told the publication.

Ekta Kapoor will be producing the show, which will be penned by author Jaya Misra.

A whirlwind of speculations arose when Ekta Kapoor commented on Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram post. During the promotions of her new web series Home, Ekta had requested people to share photos of what home means to them.

Divyanka had posted a collage, tagging Ekta on the same. Ekta thanked the actor, replying, “Thank U Love! Ishika Going To Be Chef.” Divyanka too replied stating, “@ektaravikapoor yes chef.”

Before Divyanka, Anita Hassanandani and Rithvik Dhanjani also made their web debut with Galti Se Mis-Tech. Mouni Roy, too, is set to feature in Ekta’s ambitious project, Noorjahan.

