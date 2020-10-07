Divya Khosla Kumar reunites with Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru on musical video Teri Aankhon Mein

The director duo Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru and actress Divya Khosla Kumar reunite for the love song of the year, Teri Aankhon Mein, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The trio last collaborated on the chartbuster Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi that went on to cross 330 million views on YouTube.

With vocals by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, the musical love story featuring Divya Khosla Kumar with Pearl V Puri takes audiences through a special journey of love as the saga unfolds when a girl meets a boy on a mystical rainy night.

Teri Aankhon Mein is composed by Manan Bhardwaj with lyrics by Kumaar.

Khosla Kumar shot for the romantic song in Mumbai for four days within all safety guidelines.

Talking about the musical says Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru said in a statement, "It is always amazing discovering more stories and more songs with Divya Khosla Kumar. Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval have brought life to Kumaar's lyrics and Manan's composition. This is about the magic that unfolds on one night and is truly a special musical offering."

