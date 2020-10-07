Divya Khosla Kumar reunites with Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru on musical video Teri Aankhon Mein
The director duo Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru and actress Divya Khosla Kumar reunite for the love song of the year, Teri Aankhon Mein, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The trio last collaborated on the chartbuster Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi that went on to cross 330 million views on YouTube.
With vocals by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, the musical love story featuring Divya Khosla Kumar with Pearl V Puri takes audiences through a special journey of love as the saga unfolds when a girl meets a boy on a mystical rainy night.
Teri Aankhon Mein is composed by Manan Bhardwaj with lyrics by Kumaar.
Khosla Kumar shot for the romantic song in Mumbai for four days within all safety guidelines.
Talking about the musical says Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru said in a statement, "It is always amazing discovering more stories and more songs with Divya Khosla Kumar. Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval have brought life to Kumaar's lyrics and Manan's composition. This is about the magic that unfolds on one night and is truly a special musical offering."
See the post
View this post on Instagram
Experience the spark between two soulmates in this epic love saga on a rainy school reunion night ♥️✨ #TeriAankhonMein out now! ✨ Tune in to enjoy. Link in bio #tseries @tseries.official @darshanravaldz @nehakakkar @manan_bhardwaj_official @Kumaarofficial @sapruandrao @pearlvpuri @imrohitsuchanti @firoz.a.khan
Check out the full song here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bruce Springsteen to release documentary along with new album Letter to You
Written by Bruce Springsteen and directed by frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, his documentary will release on Apple TV+ on 23 October
Johnny Nash, pop and reggae star best known for I Can See Clearly Now, dies at 80
Johnny Nash helped launch the career of his friend Bob Marley and expose his writing to a wider audience with covers of 'Stir It Up' and 'Guava Jelly'
Billie Eilish's documentary to release in US theatres and Apple TV+ in February 2021
The documentary is directed by RJ Cutler, best known for The September Issue, which followed Vogue fashion magazine editor Anna Wintour.