Disney's Frozen 2, featuring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, to release a week earlier on 22 November, 2019

Disney's Frozen 2 was initially set to release in late November 2019. But a new report in Collider suggests that the film's release date has been advanced to 22 November instead of 27 November, as earlier scheduled.

The sequel to the 2013 hit (which grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide), Frozen 2 will not see its opening weekend before the extended holidays from Thanksgiving begins. Disney's reshuffle makes perfect sense especially considering the fact that the film guarantees a success for the production house.

Frozen 2 will release six years after the first film and is expected to rake in big numbers at the box office. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad reprise their roles as Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, respectively. The report adds that actors Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown may also join the cast of Frozen 2. However, there has been no update on Jonathan Groff, who voiced Kristoff. Frozen's co-writers and co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck have also returned for the sequel to helm it.

Ever since its release, Disney has tried keeping Frozen intact within minds of fans and audiences. The characters from the award-winning film made an appearance in 2015's animated short sequel Frozen Fever and a 2017 animated featurette titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. A Broadway musical also opened in 2018.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 13:49 PM