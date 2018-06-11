You are here:

Disneyland Paris launches first Avengers-themed season featuring Marvel superheroes

FP Staff

Jun,11 2018 12:38:31 IST

Spider-Man character performs during the opening show at Disneyland Paris at the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement Marvel superheroes. AP Photo/Francois Mori

Marvel Superhero characters perform during the opening show at Disneyland Paris. AP Photo/Francois Mori

The character of "Gamora" from "Guardians of the Galaxy" performs with the guests during the opening show at Disneyland Paris at the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Catherine Powell, CEO of Euro Disney delivers her speech during the opening show at Disneyland Paris. AP Photo/Francois Mori

Guests take picture of the character of Iron Man at the opening show at Disneyland Paris, at the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris. AP Photo/Francois Mori

A swat character performs with an helicopter during the opening show at Disneyland Paris at the launch of the first Avengers-themed season featuring Marvel superheroes. AP Photo/Francois Mori

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 13:04 PM

