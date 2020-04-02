Disney+ to launch on Hostar with The Lion King premiere; Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif will attend the 'virtual red carpet'

With people across the country practising social distancing by staying at home, Disney+ Hotstar is organising a virtual red carpet event for The Lion King premiere on their app. Scheduled on 2 April, it will be see celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and others participating in the event.

The premiere on Thursday evening will be an interactive watch party where users will be able to watch the premiere of The Lion King in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with their favorite celebrities.

Other than Hrithik and Katrina, the celebrities who are a part of the virtual watch party are Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Duggabatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Dulquer Salmaan.

Users will be able to interact on the social feed on the platform during the premiere. They can chat with their friends and family, share photos and badges with them and the rest of India, and also interact with some of their favourite celebrities attending the red carpet premiere event with them from the safety of their homes.

The premiere will be available exclusively to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers, a release from the company said.

Hrithik said he has been keeping his children busy while adhering to isolation rules and the virtual premiere of The Lion King "couldn't have come at a better time".

Here is his tweet

I’m happy to be attending the first exclusive digital Red Carpet Premiere of The Lion King and the new Disney+Original The Mandalorian on Disney+ Hotstar. Also, chat with me while you watch. 2nd of April at 6PM live.

.@HotstarPremium @HotstarVIP

.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/x9H9N0jt0T — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 1, 2020

"This Thursday, the three of us are blocking our seats on the couch to catch the special Red Carpet Premiere of Lion King on Disney+ Hotstar. I'm looking forward to spending more quality time with my kids, while interacting with folks online it's going to be fun," he said.

Disney+Hotstar begins streaming in India from Friday.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 13:20:53 IST