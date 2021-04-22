The deal covers franchises including Spider-Man, Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania, among others.

Disney and Sony Pictures have come together and signed a multi-year deal that will bring new Sony theatrical releases to Disney-owned platforms. With this massive movie licensing pact Disney along with Sony Pictures promise to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel movies to Disney Plus, starting with Sony’s 2022 release slate.

This wide-ranging deal will cover platforms like Disney Plus, Hulu, FX Networks, ABC, Disney Channels, National Geographic, and Freeform. Meanwhile, Hulu will gain access to a big number of library titles from June this year.

As per the agreement, Sony’s theatrical releases from 2022 through 2026 are also included in it while Disney will get access to them after their “Pay 1 TV window”.

In simple terms, it means that the new Sony films will hit theatres first, then they will be paid rentals and purchased, following that to the Netflix platform, and finally to Disney platforms.

“This landmark multi-year, platform-agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony’s rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels,” said Chuck Saftler, head of business operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks, and Acquisitions for Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement.

He further stated that this deal is a win for fans and they will benefit from the best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios.

So, franchises like Spider-Man, Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania, and others are part of the package, what more would fans want! Sony is expected to generate about $3 billion in movie licensing over the deals with Netflix and Disney deals combined.