Disney receives backlash after announcement of Aladdin spin-off, featuring minor white character

Disney is facing widespread backlash for its decision to develop a spin-off, which will solely focus on a minor white character in the live-action remake of Aladdin, reports The Guardian.

Billy Magnussen is scheduled to reprise his role as the amiable, goofy Prince Anders in the new film. Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme will function as screenwriters. The film will stream on Disney+.

However, fans did not take this development well, and began writing comments about how the actor who played Aladdin does not get work despite the commercial success of Aladdin.

Many fans were even confused as to why the production house decided to develop a whole film on a character who appeared only in a couple of scenes in the film. Many even questioned why the studio would choose to highlight a white character in a cast which has multiple characters of colour.

Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin, recently opened up about how he was still struggling to get meaningful work in the industry. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out, " the actor told the Daily Beast.

Check out the tweets

Mena Massoud: "I haven’t had a single audition since #Aladdin came out.” ‍♂️

Disney: Let’s make a Disney+ spin-off starring Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders. pic.twitter.com/71PZCyGxLV — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) December 7, 2019

Soooo, gonna give the one white character in the whole Aladdin film a spin off series, huh? pic.twitter.com/5rrAbrDwCS — Joe Glass ️‍Vote Labour December 12th!️‍ (@JosephGlass) December 7, 2019

considering it’s an ALADDIN spinoff the least you could do is not pick a white guy to focus on https://t.co/6TH61FG8ru — lia misses dlp (@joshcastilles) December 7, 2019

this chucklefuck appeared for less than a minute and a half in the movie and mena massoud, the main fucking lead, the guy who fucking played aladdin, has not found work since then https://t.co/Ygzu1W7J24 — Angel #supportrottmnt (@BaezAngelG) December 7, 2019

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 13:07:59 IST