Disney receives backlash after announcement of Aladdin spin-off, featuring minor white character

FP Staff

Dec 07, 2019 13:07:59 IST

Disney is facing widespread backlash for its decision to develop a spin-off, which will solely focus on a minor white character in the live-action remake of Aladdin, reports The Guardian. 

Billy Magnussen is scheduled to reprise his role as the amiable, goofy Prince Anders in the new film. Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme will function as screenwriters. The film will stream on Disney+.

However, fans did not take this development well, and began writing comments about how the actor who played Aladdin does not get work despite the commercial success of Aladdin.

Many fans were even confused as to why the production house decided to develop a whole film on a character who appeared only in a couple of scenes in the film. Many even questioned why the studio would choose to highlight a white character in a cast which has multiple characters of colour.

Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin, recently opened up about how he was still struggling to get meaningful work in the industry. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out, " the actor told the Daily Beast. 

Check out the tweets

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 13:07:59 IST

