Disney pulls Ryan Reynold's Free Guy, Death on the Nile from December release slate
With Free Guy and Death on the Nile release dates pushed to 2021, Warner Bros' Wonder Woman 1984 is the only big-budget movie left to release on 25 December.
Disney has officially pulled the 20th Century Studios movies Free Guy and Death on the Nile off the December release calendar.
With Disney pulling the plug on the release of these films, Warner Bros' Wonder Woman 1984 is the only film left to release on 25 December, reported Deadline. However, the report adds that there is a great chance that the Gal Gadot-starrer may shift its release date to 2021.
As per the report, Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, was supposed to debut on 11 December, while Death on the Nile directed by Kenneth Branagh, and featuring an all-star ensemble on 18 December.
According to a report in Variety, small budget films like Universal's The Croods: A New Age, Freaky and Promising Young Woman will, release on 25 November, 13 November, and 25 December respectively.
The report added that Shawn Levy directorial Free Guy follows a bank teller Guy who discovers that he is a background character in a video game that is going to be shutdown forever. The movie also sees Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi in pivotal roles.
Based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, Death on the Nile, sees detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship that is sailing down the river Nile. The ensemble cast of the film includes Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening and Russell Brand.
