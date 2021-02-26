Disney, Pixar launch trailer of Enrico Casarosa’s Luca; film to release in June

Director Enrico Casarosa said that Luca was inspired by his best friend Alberto, a shy and timid guy, sheltered by the director's family

Disney and Pixar have launched the trailer of their next animation film Luca. The film, which releases in June 2021, is set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera and "is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides."

As per the synopsis, Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but their fun gets threatened when they find out that there are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

The film is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren.

Watch the trailer

Deadline reported that Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli and Jim Gaffigan will voice the characters in the upcoming film.

While Tremblay will be voicing Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are, Shazam) voices Alberto Scorfano, and Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia.

Maya Rudolph voices Luca's mother, Marco Barricelli voices Giulia's father and Jim Gaffigan voices Luca’s father.

As per The Verge, director Enrico Casarosa, while describing the trailer stated, that the film's protagonist, comes from a hidden community and that the film shows two worlds.

In an interaction with IndieWire, Casarosa, who won an Oscar nomination for the semi-autobiographical short film La Luna, said that while La Luna was all about growing up with his dad and grandfather, Luca is about his best friend, Alberto — a shy and timid guy, sheltered by the director's family.