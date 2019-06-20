Disney, Pixar announce new film Soul for 19 June, 2020; to be helmed by Inside Out director Pete Docter

Disney and Pixar have announced yet another joint venture for next year. Titled Soul, the animated movie will take audiences "on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life's most important questions." Reports state that Inside Out and Up director Pete Docter, who is also Pixar’s chief creative officer, will helm the project.

Docter's treatment of Inside Out emphasised human emotions by personifying them. Going by this trend, Soul may well look into the human consciousness, bringing back the narrative to the 'life's most important questions.'

Check out Soul's announcement:

Soul is scheduled to hit theatres on 19 June, 2020. The date clarifies any speculation of a probable sequel to an existing project which arose when Disney earlier announced an untitled Pixar film for that date.

Except for the director, all other details on the feature are being kept under wraps.

