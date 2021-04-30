The shows will begin streaming from 7 May, and episodes will be debuted every day.

Disney+ Hotstar is launching a lineup of short-format titles starring the likes of Mandira Bedi, Vidya Malavade, Poonam Dhillon and Shreyas Talpade, among others.

Here is a comprehensive list of shows premiering on the platform

Chattis Aur Maina

Starring Sandeepa Dhar and Vikram Singh Chauhan, the show follows two people who are like chalk and cheese. The show is set in a fictional town called Dhooppur.

As a dance troupe arrives at the town for the wedding season, Maina has run-ins with Chattis, the son of a local failed politician.

Actor Sandeepa Dhar describes her character as an "independent, career-oriented and quirky girl who is stubborn about the way she lives her life. Supporting herself since she was 18, she is conscious about the important things in life, and even looks out for her girl gang of dancers."

Mukesh Jasoos

Starring Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev, the show follows a fraud lawyer.

Rahul Bagga says the show "will make you laugh and keep you hooked. The digital space has provided a platform for a new wave of creativity in the industry, and I feel privileged to be a part of it with such interesting stories such as Mukesh Jasoos.

Six

The show is about the murder of a businessman, and six women suspects. It stars Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, Dipannita Sharma and Sid Makkar.

Mandira Bedi says, “The genre of murder mystery is very close to my heart. The series is so fast-paced and nerve-wracking, that it’ll keep audiences on the edge of their seats right till the end. I had to play a serious role as an investigating officer, something that I was pining to do.”

Murder Meri Jaan

Sonal Arora is a runaway con bride, who finds herself stuck in a fake marriage with ACP Aditya, the top homicide investigator in Bhopal Police in her latest con. The twist of fate gives her a chance to experience the other side of law, solving murder mysteries. Meanwhile, Aditya is stuck between a rock and hard place even as his boss and colleague are only too keen to finally catch the biggest con in their area aka "Looteri Dulhan.” The show stars Tanuj Virwani and Barkha Singh.

Teen Do Paanch

Unable to conceive, a young couple decides to adopt a child from an orphanage. They are won over by not one child but by three siblings and end up adopting all of them. Vishal, who is underprepared and overwhelmed with the responsibility he has just taken on, finds out his wife Priyanka is pregnant with twins. The show features Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag.

Shit, Yaar!

Anything can happen under the influence of a deadly mix of adrenalin and alcohol. Shit, Yaar! is about two young corporate executives who perform a stupid stunt that takes them to a weekend-long, hilarious yet tumultuous journey through the gangs of two dangerous crimelords and cops. It stars Sayandeep Sengupta, Sahil Shah, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Rajesh Khera and Vrijesh Hirjee.

Bhopal to Vegas

three friends come together to arrange bachelor parties in the small towns. Their business with clients that come up with hilarious briefs for their parties becomes tough since their only condition is anonymity. The show stars Ahaan Nirbaan, Sonia Balani and Arun Sharma.

Humara Bar Happy Hour

Featuring Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchandana, Manik Papneja, Kriti Vij, the story is about struggling-actor friends who are forced to tread uncharted waters when they end up inheriting a run-down bar.

Bamini and Boys

Three young boys rent a flat exceeding their budget from an attractive woman, living in the same building. The three set out and compete to woo her, often leading to hilarious situations and sometimes even harmless rifts in their friendship. The show stars Vidya Malavade, Akashdeep Arora, Rishab Chadda and Anuj Pandit.

Crime Next Door

In this gripping crime thriller, a police officer solves some of the most heinous and toughest murder cases of his entire career. Not only are the cases tough to crack but also had many shocking revelations, including the true reason why they were committed. Yashpal Sharma, Mohan Kapur, Rajendra Gupta, Girish Kulkarni and Anupriya Goenka feature in the show.

Ankahi, Ansuni: Jhaagi Files

Demoted for insubordination, an eccentric genius undertakes the doomed posting at a fictional sleepy town Jhaagi, infamous for unsolved crimes and mysterious sightings. Together with an opinionated young kid with heightened olfactory senses, a sincere yet undervalued female constable, a loud, superstitious cop and a mysterious woman with many disguises, the protagonist encounters villainous schemers and sociopathic actors full of treachery and cunning, as his sleuth skills and instincts are pushed to their limit. Paresh Pahuja and Veebha Anand round up the cast.