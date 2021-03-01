Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar series Kamathipura, starring Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani, to release on 8 March

Set in and around Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura chronicles a woman police officer's pursuit to unearth a mystery around a serial killer.

Press Trust of India March 01, 2021 13:52:24 IST
Disney+ Hotstar series Kamathipura, starring Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani, to release on 8 March

Poster of Kamathipura. Twitter @Tutejajoginder

Actors Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani starrer Disney+ Hotstar series Kamathipura is set to release on 8 March.

Set in and around Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura chronicles a woman police officer's pursuit to unearth a mystery around a serial killer.

The seven-episode series is directed by Shravankumar Tiwari.

Here is the trailer

Kamathipura features Chopra, last seen in Richa Chadha starrer Section 375, as inspector Anjali Dangle.

"The adrenaline rush that one gets by doing something dark and twisted is unparalleled. I’m extremely excited for this one," Chopra said in a statement.

Virwani, 34, who stars on the show as the antagonist, said he was thrilled to be on board as he had never played a similar part in his career.

The series also features screen veterans — Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Anang Desai.

Kamathipura is backed by Raju Raisinghani of Vision Movie Makers.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: March 01, 2021 13:52:24 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya expecting their first child, share news on Instagram
Entertainment

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya expecting their first child, share news on Instagram

Neeti Mohan shared a series of pictures with her husband, Nihaar Pandya, to reveal the news.

Paris Hilton announces engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum on her 40th birthday
Entertainment

Paris Hilton announces engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum on her 40th birthday

“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” Paris Hilton says in her engagement post to Carter Reum, whom she has been dating since 2019.

Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father, faces charges of leaving scene, tampering with evidence
Entertainment

Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father, faces charges of leaving scene, tampering with evidence

The 70-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj stopped briefly to ask the injured man if he was okay but didn’t call for help, police said.