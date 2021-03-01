Disney+ Hotstar series Kamathipura, starring Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani, to release on 8 March
Set in and around Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura chronicles a woman police officer's pursuit to unearth a mystery around a serial killer.
Actors Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani starrer Disney+ Hotstar series Kamathipura is set to release on 8 March.
The seven-episode series is directed by Shravankumar Tiwari.
Here is the trailer
What is a human being's biggest mistake?
It's when they don't know what their mistake is. #Kamathipura, a story of three murders and one mystery that takes you right into the underbelly of Mumbai's crime network Streaming for free on #DisneyPlusHotstar from March 8th. pic.twitter.com/ee59j9h0c5
— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 1, 2021
Kamathipura features Chopra, last seen in Richa Chadha starrer Section 375, as inspector Anjali Dangle.
"The adrenaline rush that one gets by doing something dark and twisted is unparalleled. I’m extremely excited for this one," Chopra said in a statement.
Virwani, 34, who stars on the show as the antagonist, said he was thrilled to be on board as he had never played a similar part in his career.
The series also features screen veterans — Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Anang Desai.
Kamathipura is backed by Raju Raisinghani of Vision Movie Makers.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
