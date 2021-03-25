Disney+ Hotstar Premium releases official trailer of Original series Big Shot
Big Shot will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 16 April
Disney+ Hotstar Premium revealed the official trailer and key art for Big Shot, the Original Series premiering Friday, 16 April.
Big Shot follows Coach Korn (John Stamos) who, after getting ousted from the NCAA, is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic coach.
By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.
The 10-episode series stars John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux and features a talented group of young actors including Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler.
Big Shot is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series was created and Executive Produced by David E Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett; Bill D’Elia also serves as Executive Producer.
Check out the trailer here
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
'Was anyway not active': Aamir Khan responds to speculations surrounding him quitting social media
"We used to communicate before social media as well. Now that I've quit it, I'll be able to talk to my audience only through the media," Aamir Khan says.
The One: Netflix’s latest sci-fi series fails to add value to the concept of custom-made love in a dystopian world
The One explores the alternatives for what happens when human beings feel the need to be alone, yet find love.
Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s Netflix directorial project The Bubble
The Bubble is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble in a hotel and attempting to finish a studio franchise film