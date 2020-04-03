Disney+ Hotstar launches in India: From The Mandalorian to Lady and the Tramp, 10 originals to watch on streaming platform

Starting today, 3 April, Disney+ Hotstar offers a wide range of superhero movies, animated films, popular kids programming, recently released Bollywood blockbusters, exclusive Hotstar Specials shows, unlimited LIVE sporting action, and others.

Subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium will now be able to access critically acclaimed Disney+ Originals.

Here’s a list of 10 shows and movies

The Mandalorian

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Thirteen years after High School Musical was filmed at East High, the drama department is putting together a bold new production — High School Musical: The Musical and this time the lyrics are on screen, to allow viewers to sing along in every episode.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum pulls the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections with fascinating sciences and history. Through the prism of his witty mind, nothing is at it seems.

Lady and the Tramp

A timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, Lady – a pampered American Cocker Spanier and Tramp – a tough but lovable stray; embark on an unexpected adventure and despite their difference, come to understand the value of a home.

Togo

In the winter of 1925, a champion dogsled trainer and his lead sled dog, Togo, embark on an exhilarating journey across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra to help transport an antitoxin serum to a small town.

Encore

Executive producer Kristen Bell reunites former high school classmates from around the US to re-stage the musicals of their youth, years after the originally performed them.

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

A behind-the-scenes look at the magical weddings the one-of-a-kind engagements that take place at Disney Destinations around the globe including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Cruise Lines.

The Imagineering Story

Leslie Iwerks leads the viewers on a journey behind the curtains of Walt Disney Imagineering, the little-known design and development centre of The Walt Disney Company, to discover what it takes to create Disney theme parks around the world.

Diary of a Future President

Elena is on a path to become the President of the United States, but for now, she has to navigate through middle school with the help of her family and friend while documenting the pivotal highs and lows of her journey in the trusty diary.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Timmy Failure follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who along with his 1500-pound polar bear partner Total operates Total Failure Inc. a Portland detective agency.

