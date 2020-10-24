Disney+ Hotstar announces first slate of Tamil originals; line-up kicks off with Nayantharsa, RJ Balaji's Diwali release

Disney+ Hotstar's new slate of films and shows includes LIVE Telecast, featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia's November Story, among others.

After Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney has made its foray into the regional content space. Disney+ Hotstar has announced its first slate of Tamil language originals.

The lineup for Tamil language originals include Mookuthi Aman starring Nayanthara and RJ Balaji; Venkat Prabhu's show LIVE Telecast, featuring Kajal Aggarwal; My Perfect Husband, starring veteran actors Sathyaraj and Seetha, Karthik Subbaraj-produced Triples, starring Jai Sampath and Vani Bhojan; and Tamannaah Bhatia's November Story.

The streaming service has also unveiled the first posters and teasers.

Check them out here

It is further expected to launch other films and shows in the next year. It will also provide access to popular STAR Vijay shows before their air on TV. Speaking about Mookuthi Aman, RJ Balaji hopes it's able to entertain people during the festive season. The film will release on Diwali.

Venkat Prabhu, who makes his digital directorial debut with LIVE Telecast says, “Often people assume that creating shows is easier than putting together a good cinema, but it’s quite the opposite. Yes, I have stepped out of my comfort zone and tried something totally new and challenging. With newer and exciting storytelling. I am going to present a show with a unique concept where even the non-series watcher also will start engaging with the show."

He describes LIVE Telecast as a "horror show created for everyone who enjoys the adrenaline rush." It will also be dubbed in six other languages.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who will headline November Story adds, “In these extraordinary times, I think people have turned to entertainment for comfort more than ever before. Kollywood fans have been patiently waiting for an announcement like this - which promises them world-class Tamil entertainment at the touch of a button.

Speaking about November Story, she says it's a "strong female-oriented narrative that gave me an opportunity to play around with the character.”

Sathyaraj, who stars in My Perfect Husband, says, “Good content has the potential of transporting people to a new place. My Perfect Husband is one such story that can take you to your happy space; it's an unconventional story of finding love in old age that will leave people with a smile on their face”

Karthik Subbaraj adds Triples is a perfect show to launch on Disney+ Hotstar as it has "all the elements of an all-round entertainer - action, drama, comedy and more and will leave audiences laughing till the very end.”