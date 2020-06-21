Disney+ drops seven-day free trial accounts, says 'will continue to evaluate different marketing offers'

Disney has officially ended the seven-day-trial feature for its online video streaming service, Disney Plus, stating it no longer needs to dangle freebies for luring customers.

"We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus. The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own," a representative of the company told Variety in a statement.

According to Variety, Disney Plus had globally signed up around 54.5 million subscribers in just a span of six months ever since its launch.

The move comes ahead of the premiere of Hamilton, a movie based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical, which will premiere on 3 July.

The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and made numerous tours. It also received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, and stars all of the original Tony Award winners — Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.

Disney Plus is a streaming service for TV shows and movies from entertainment brands like Pixar, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2020 13:32:02 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.