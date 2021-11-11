Special Ops 1.5, Home Sweet Home Alone, and Dopesick are some of the titles to watch tomorrow on Disney+Hotstar

The Walt Disney Company is gearing up for its Disney+ Day celebrations on 12 November. There is an array of premium titles for subscribers to enjoy and binge to the fullest. The day is being marked to celebrate the second anniversary of Disney+, and will come to life across all dimensions of the company. It will see subscribers have access to the most-awaited titles by Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.

Disney+ Hotstar will also have a preview of 100 hours of select, marquee content for non-subscribers. Most importantly, subscribers will have access to a wide range of genres for them to explore on Disney+ Day. Here is a look at some of the most exciting genres of titles to watch out for on Disney+ Hotstar that day.

Comedy

Comedy-drama Home Sweet Home Alone of the classic Home Alone series will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Disney+ Day. Subscribers will also be treated to Argentinian musical comedy Intertwined, which revolves around a teenager’s dream to break into the world of stage singing. A new short film from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney's marquee brands will also be available.

Thriller

Indian subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar will be treated to the release of the highly-anticipated prequel series to the Special Ops Universe, Special Ops: The Himmat Story on Disney+ Day. The series, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, will see actor Kay Kay Menon star as the mastermind RAW agent Himmat Singh.

Superhero

Disney+ Hotstar’s most anticipated superhero titles of Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will be made available to subscribers on Disney+ Day.

Animation

For animation lovers, both young and adult, Disney+ Hotstar will launch Olaf Presents, a series featuring the beloved snowman from Frozen retelling several classic Disney tales, Oscar-winning short film Feast, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short film Get A Horse!, along with other animated titles like Paperman, Frozen Fever, Ciao Alberto, Luca and many more.

Adventure

Disney+ Day will also feature fantasy adventure films like Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and Under The Helmet - The Legacy of Boba Fett.

Drama

American mini-drama series Dopesick, based on one of the worst drug epidemics of American history, starring Michael Keaton and Will Poulter, will also feature among the new releases.

Documentary

For documentary lovers, titles like The World According to Jeff Goldblum by National Geographic and The Making of Happier Than Ever, featuring behind-the-scenes commentary by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billie Ellish, will also be available.