Disney darkens Princess Tiana's skin colour in Ralph Breaks the Internet after whitewashing criticism

Disney has agreed to re-sketch a black princess after they had considerably lightened her skin and altered her facial features in their upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet, reports USA Today.

After the release of the teaser for Wreck It Ralph 2, fans noticed that the beloved character of Princess Tiana, who appeared in Disney's 2009 comic animation film titled The Princess and the Frog, had a considerably 'changed' look. Princess Tiana's brief appearance along with the other Disney princesses saw her to be lighter in skin tone as well well having a narrower nose.

So, um...is this supposed to be Princess Tiana in Wreck it Ralph 2? pic.twitter.com/LxBkKjK6zw — The Great Blaxby. (@HunseckerProxy) August 9, 2018

This is what Tiana shoulda been looking like. Hire Black woman animators for accuracy. 😊https://t.co/rYw04jHhHw — WhatFreshHellisThis (@LisaBolekaja) August 11, 2018

The report adds that the Disney animators scheduled a meeting with Anika Noni Rose, the voice actress who plays the role of Princess Tiana and a few representatives of Color Of Change. The group is known to campaign against racial representation, including portrayals of black characters in Hollywood.

The group sent a statement to All the Moms from Brandi Collins-Dexter, who is a senior campaign director stating that the Disney decision was a '"victory" for the organisation's members.

Huge win for Black girls who look up to Princess Tiana! After conversations with @Disney & @DisneyAnimation about the character's appearance in #WreckItRalph2, they addressed our concerns and restored Tiana to her original depiction. #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/lN8j4OA95N — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) September 21, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 17:47 PM