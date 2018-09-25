You are here:

Disney darkens Princess Tiana's skin colour in Ralph Breaks the Internet after whitewashing criticism

FP Staff

Sep,25 2018 17:47:49 IST

Disney has agreed to re-sketch a black princess after they had considerably lightened her skin and altered her facial features in their upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet, reports USA Today.

Princess Tiana's representation in Ralph Breaks the Internet (left); the original Princess in 2009's The Princess and the Frog

After the release of the teaser for Wreck It Ralph 2, fans noticed that the beloved character of Princess Tiana, who appeared in Disney's 2009 comic animation film titled The Princess and the Frog, had a considerably 'changed' look. Princess Tiana's brief appearance along with the other Disney princesses saw her to be lighter in skin tone as well well having a narrower nose.

The report adds that the Disney animators scheduled a meeting with Anika Noni Rose, the voice actress who plays the role of Princess Tiana and a few representatives of Color Of Change. The group is known to campaign against racial representation, including portrayals of black characters in Hollywood.

The group sent a statement to All the Moms from Brandi Collins-Dexter, who is a senior campaign director stating that the Disney decision was a '"victory" for the organisation's members.

