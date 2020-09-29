Disney D23 Expo pushed to September 2022, company announces on Twitter

Disney's biennial fan event is typically a star-studded affair that offers breaking news about highly-anticipated films and TV shows.

Disney has delayed its biennial D23 Expo to 2022. The company announced the one-year delay on its social media pages on Monday, 28 September.

According to IndieWire, Disney did not specify why the expo had been delayed, but stated that the revised date would coincide with the company’s founding in 1923 and be used to kick off Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Posting an update regarding the D23 Expo on Twitter, Disney wrote, "D23 Expo 2022 will be a celebration unlike any other, as we give fans a first look at the incredible plans for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company."

Check out the announcement here

An update regarding #D23Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event: pic.twitter.com/4v6cG8AvOA — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 28, 2020

According to Variety, the seventh biannual event, held in Anaheim, California, was originally scheduled to take place next summer. D23 is the official fan club for The Walt Disney Co and was founded in 2009 with Bob Iger unveiling it at the company's annual meeting. The fan club is best known for the expedition event and allows members discounts and early access to the convention.

The first D23 Expo highlighted an expansion of Fantasyland, an extensive re-hauling of Star Tours for Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and a fourth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It also saw appearances of John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Patricia Heaton, Kelsey Grammer, Tim Burton, Selena Gomez, Robin Williams and Johnny Depp (as Captain Jack Sparrow). The event also had live performances by Miley Cyrus and The Muppets.

In 2019, it included giant Marvel exhibits and a kiosk to sign up for Disney Plus. The event also showcased a number of previews for upcoming films, including, Frozen II, Soul, Black Widow, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mulan and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil among others.

The convention usually takes place during odd-numbered years. Destination D, which is a smaller but similar gathering takes place in Orlando, Florida during even-numbered years. The event usually features previews of upcoming projects, panels, talks by celebrities and exclusive merchandise, writes Screen Rant.