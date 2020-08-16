Entertainment

Disney Channel's The Owl House becomes first animated series to feature bisexual lead character

The Owl House creator Dana Terrace confirmed on Twitter that the show is portraying an LGBTQ+ relationship.

FP Staff August 16, 2020 16:25:21 IST
The Owl House has made history by becoming the first animated series at Disney Channel to feature the studio's first bisexual lead character.

Series creator Dana Terrace confirmed on Twitter after viewers started sharing theories on the social media platform, reported Variety.

The show's protagonist, Luz Noceda is a 14-year-old who goes on a journey to another world to become a witch. Luz has shown she is attracted to male characters in the show, and in the two most recent episodes, "Enchanting Grom Fright" and "Wing It Like Witches", a relationship between Luz and the recurring female character Amity Blight is explored.

The Owl House characters Amity Blight and Luz Noceda | Image from Twitter

It is further revealed Amity had intentions to ask Luz to Grom, their world's version of Prom, and the duo share a dance together.

Terrace substantiated fan theories, saying she was keen on featuring "queer kids" in the lead cast, an idea rejected by some Disney executives right at the outset. Terrace, however, revealed the studio top brass was now on board.

Here are her tweets

Former animation supervisor for The Owl House Spencer Wan shared the original storyboard for the dance scene between Lux and Amity, writing that it was his "first time getting to do anything even remotely queer".

This is not Disney's first time including an openly LGBTQ character in a cast; however, they have been represented in minor or non-recurring parts up until this point.

This year's film Onward, the character Officer Spector, voiced by Lena Waithe, was revealed to identify as a lesbian.

Andi Mack became the first show on Disney Channel to have a character discover they are gay, and Out, the Pixar short film, featured a gay main character in its Disney Plus launch.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

