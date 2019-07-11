Disney actor Cameron Boyce died of seizure due to battle with epilepsy, reveals family

Epilepsy was a factor in Cameron Boyce's death, the family of the Disney star has confirmed. The actor, best known for his performance in the Disney Channel's television shows and series, died at the age of 20 last week. In a statement to People magazine on Tuesday, the kin said Boyce had a seizure which led to his death. "(His) tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.

"We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonising," the family said in a statement.

The news comes after it was revealed that Boyce's official cause of death had yet to be determined following an autopsy that was performed on Monday.

"An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation," the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced on Monday in a press release.

Boyce was "found unresponsive in his home" on Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead on the scene after authorities were called, the coroner confirmed.

He became popular with his role on Disney Channel's Jessie and in the Descendants movies. The third film in the franchise will release in August. Boyce also lent his voice to Jake in Jake and the Never Land Pirates series.

Born in LA, Boyce made his acting debut at the age on nine with horror film Mirrors. Two years later, he appeared in Adam Sandler'-fronted Grown Ups, as one of his children.

Jessie was his breakthrough and he soon became one of the biggest Disney Channel stars.

