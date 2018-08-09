Disney, ABC reportedly recommended major Oscar changes, including addition of 'popular film' category

The Oscars will introduce a new award for popular films and the annual ceremony will be limited to three hours, organisers said on Wednesday, in a bid to stave off slumping audiences for the movie industry’s most prestigious honours.

The decision to create a special category for popular films sparked an immediate backlash. The US television audience for the almost four-hour Oscar ceremony in March 2018 was 26.5 million viewers, the smallest in awards’ 90-year history. The telecast is an important showcase for the film industry, and nominated movies typically attract a new wave of ticket buyers.

(Also read — With Best 'Popular Film' award, did Disney just buy themselves a whole new Oscars category?)

Variety reports a meeting between Disney-ABC Television Group executives and the Academy led to these changes being imposed. The TV executives had reportedly requested the Oscar organisers to "shorten the Oscar telecast and incorporate more widely recognised films." Their recommendations included the proposal to have a “best blockbuster” category to combat criticism that the awards are out of touch with the mainstream.

In recent years, the Oscars have tended to honour art house fare and performers, like best picture winners Moonlight and The Shape of Water, for its biggest prizes rather than box office hits like the Star Wars franchise or superhero movies such as 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman.

Fans of this year’s superhero sensation Black Panther, from Disney’s Marvel Studios, have been arguing that it deserves a best picture nomination.

Wednesday’s letter did not give details of the new category recognising “achievement in popular film,” saying those would come later, but critics on Twitter said it seemed to create a second-tier honor and mocked it as “the Black Panther award.”

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 19:08 PM