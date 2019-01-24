You are here:

Disha Patani trolled for 'copy-pasting' gaffe while sharing promotional content on Instagram

FP Staff

Jan 24, 2019 16:23:01 IST

A supposed 'copy-pasting' gaffe has made Disha Patani the subject of massive trolling.

Disha Patani. File image

The actress had been selected to promote the upcoming series of Samsung on her Instagram. The actress obliged, and shared the video on her Instagram page, but made a copy-pasting error while uploading the promotional video. The actress apparently copied the instruction that the brand gave for the video and posted it as is as the caption.

The caption read as following, "Hey - final video is here. Will mail you the high res video in something so please use that as the final video to be uploaded. Caption below"

Despite the quick deletion of the Instagram post, the faux-pas became viral and Patani's actions drew sharp reactions from Twitterati.

A similar incident occurred with Urvashi Rautela as well a few months back, when she was accused of copying Gigi Hadid's caption verbatim. Later, she fired her PR team and apologised for the same on social media.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 16:23:01 IST

