You are here:

Disha Patani rings in 28th birthday; Tiger Shroff shares video to wish 'rockstar' actress on Instagram

Calling her 'rockstar' while wishing actor Disha Patani on her 28th birthday, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff sent birthday wishes along with a never seen before throwback video to make the day special.

The Baaghi 3 actor put out a video on Instagram wherein Disha is seen in a cafe, dancing to the tunes of hip-hop music. The video shows Disha and showing off her quirky moves and goofy expressions.

Along with the video, Tiger wrote in the caption, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ...happy birthday rockstar[?]."

The birthday girl was quick to reply to the wish, and commented: "thank you, superstar."

Check out the video here



Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff too wished the Malang actor and shared an adorable selfie on Instagram.

Ayesha wrote, "Happiest birthday Deeshu!" with flower and heart emojis.

Disha replied to her by commenting over the post. She wrote, "Thank you so much aunty," while Krishna Shroff, Tiger's sister, thought the picture was "cute."

Here's Ayesha Shroff's post

Om the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe, which features Salman Khan in the lead role.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 16:29:31 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.