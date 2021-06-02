Warner Bros Discovery represents the combination of Warner Bros.′ 100-year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling with #Discovery’s integrity and innovation, said Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

The entertainment giant WarnerMedia has merged with Discovery. They revealed the name of their soon-to-be-combined company which is Warner Bros Discovery. The name was first revealed during a staff meeting. It was Discovery CEO David Zaslav who announced the name to WarnerMedia in a conversation hosted by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

The merger of the two companies was announced last month after planning of Warner Bros, HBO, DC Comics, CNN, among others and that Discovery would take over the new company. But, the name was not decided on the day of the deal.

After deciding for days, Discovery CEO Zaslav announced the name to WarnerMedia officials, according to a press release. While others were proposing names like DiscoveryWarnerMedia, similar to ViacomCBS and DiscoMedia. Reports suggest that Zaslav will lead the new combined venture.

“We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.′ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration,” Zaslav informed Warner Bros in Burbank, California.

The companies, who came together for the meeting also revealed a logo, based on the Warners branding.

During the meeting, Zaslav revealed the company's new tagline which is "The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of". It is a famous line from the Warner Bros movie The Maltese Falcon that released in 1941.

The conference lasted for nearly 45 minutes and was seen on video by WarnerMedia’s global workforce. There were nearly 70 senior staffers including WarnerMedia Networks and Studios chair Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros Pictures Group chief Toby Emmerich, HBO chief content Officer Casey Bloys along with Zaslav.

Discovery informed the new company will "own one of the deepest libraries in the world with nearly 200,000 hours of iconic programming". It will also bring together more than 100 brands.