Discovery+ to premiere Oprah Winfrey's interview with Priyanka Chopra Jonas on 20 March

Fresh off an explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey will now be seen interacting with Priyanka Chopra on Discovery+

Oprah Winfrey to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas to talk about the actress' lately released memoir, Unfinished. Premiering 20 March on Discovery+, the platform, announced an all-new slate of Super Soul, hosted by Oprah Winfrey and produced by OWN.

This interview will give audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, Unfinished.

The interview with Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s, Super Soul series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show Super Soul Sunday. Including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the series will also include intimate conversations between Oprah Winfrey and thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors like with prominent Industry luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines — designed to inspire and explore well-being and a more whole, conscious life.

Super Soul is based on OWN’s three-time Emmy Award-winning television series SuperSoul Sunday. The series features conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfilment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today's world.