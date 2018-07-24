Directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Avengers 4: 'We’re very happy and excited with the movie'

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers 4, spoke at length about their 'agenda' towards filmmaking in general and Avengers 4 in particular. As the film moves into a new schedule of re-shoots, the Russo brothers told Deadline they consciously avoid negativity creeping into their cinematic processes.

“You know, it’s always an agenda of ours to block out the outside noise because it can lead you to make some bad choices with the material,” Joe Russo told Deadline at the San Diego Comic Con. “We’ve learned over the years just to listen to ourselves, and it’s great that there’s two of us that we can have conversations with each other. We can really stay insulated and reinforce one another in our belief in the story that we’re telling,” added Joe.

Russo also felt that due to Avengers 4 being shot immediately after Avengers: Infinity War, there was very little chance of external influences working within the movie-making. “I feel like with Avengers 4, because it was made before there was any response to Avengers 3, it’s really pure in that regard. The storytelling is very pure," he added.

Avengers 4 has had its share of secrecy around it, very little of the film's goings-on have escaped the "monumental production". Russo added that they felt the movie could well be their best Marvel creation. “You know, we’re very proud of it. I think ultimately Avengers 4 may be our best work for Marvel,” Russo said. “I think we’ve grown with every movie that we’ve made there. We’ve grown with the characters. We’ve grown with the cast. As filmmakers we’re very happy and very excited with the movie.”

According to a Hindustan Times report, "It has long been rumoured that the next film will have a plot which has the surviving Avengers either travel back in time or into an alternate dimension to save the ‘dead’ superheroes, who were reduced to dust at the end of Infinity War."

Avengers 4 is slated to release in May, 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 17:23 PM