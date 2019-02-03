Directors Guild of America 2019 Awards: Alfonso Cuarón, Bo Burnham, Ben Stiller win top honors

The 71st Annual Directors Guild of America Awards was held 2 Feb, with awards to be given out in 11 categories across film and television. Roma director Alfonso Cuarón took home his second feature film DGA Award for the film, he had previously won it for Gravity (2013). He conquered the win against Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Adam McKay for Vice, and Peter Farrelly for Green Book for the feature film award.

Congratulations to @alfonsocuaron for winning the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film. #ROMACuarón #DGAAwards pic.twitter.com/5RoLVDPjE8 — ROMA (@ROMACuaron) February 3, 2019

Bo Burnham was also among the guild’s big winners, taking home the first-time feature film prize for his coming-of-age drama Eighth Grade. He was up against Cooper, who lost out on two awards. The other nominees were Carlos Lopez Estrada for Blindspotting, Matthew Heineman for A Private War, and Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You.

The other two actors-turned-directors who won honors were: Ben Stiller and Bill Hader. Stiller won in the movies for television and limited series category for his prison-break drama Escape at Dannemora, while Hader won for comedy series for Barry.

Tim Wardle won the documentary prize for Three Identical Strangers in a tough category up against Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, RBG, and others.

Don Mischer, was named the recipient of the DGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Television Direction, one of the guild's highest honors.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Feature Film Director

Alfonso Cuaron- Roma

Best First-Time Feature Film Director

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Best Documentary Director

Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers

Best Drama Directing

Adam McKay, Succession (Episode: Celebration)

Best Variety Series Directing

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Episode: Host: Adam Driver/Musical Guest: Kanye West)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Directing

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Best Variety Special Directing

Louis J Horvitz, The 60th Grammy Awards

Children's Programs

Jack Jamesen — Sesame Street, When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Best Commercials Directing

Spike Jonze, Welcome Home, Apple

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 17:37:01 IST