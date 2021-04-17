Director SP Muthuraman recovers from coronavirus, gets discharged from hospital

While discharging SP Muthuraman, the hospital issued a statement mentioning that his condition is now stable and he has fully recovered from COVID-19 pneumonia

Veteran director of the Tamil film industry SP Muthuraman has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 . He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai last week as he showed coronavirus symptoms. He was also diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.

While discharging the 86-year-old director, the hospital issued a statement wherein it was mentioned that Muthuraman’s condition is now stable and he has fully recovered from COVID-19 pneumonia. The statement added that his condition is now normal.

After the director was admitted on 7 April, the hospital had then shared a press release stating that he had shown coronavirus symptoms and was suspected to have pneumonia.

Muthuraman has directed 72 films, 25 of them starring Rajinikanth. It is considered that he is one of the reasons behind Rajinikanth’s success as the director’s films helped the actor become a star.

Muthuraman has helmed films like Priya, Guru Sishyan, Dharmathin Thalaivan, Paayum Puli, and Velaikaran all of which starred Rajinikanth.

He has also directed Uyarntha Ullam, Per Sollum Pillai, and Japanil Kalyanaraman, starring another Tamil veteran Kamal Haasan.

The director received his first Tamil Nadu State Film Award for the Best Director in 1979 for Rajinikanth-starrer Aarilirundhu Arubathu Varai.

He made his directorial debut in 1972 with Kanimuthu Paappa starring R Muthuraman, Jaishankar, Lakshmi, Rajalakshmi, and Jaya along with Sridevi, who was a child back then.