Director Sekhar Kammula to collaborate with Dhanush on a yet-untitled trilingual film
Dhanush's project will go on floors this year and the remaining star cast and technical team will be announced by the makers soon
Renowned Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula is all set to work with National award-winning actor Dhanush. The untitled project will mark the first collaboration between the Asuran actor and Kammula. This upcoming project will be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously.
The news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He shared a tweet saying, "Dhanush - Sekhar Kammula join hands...Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula teamed up for the first time.”
Adarsh added that the film will be produced by Narayan Das K. Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the renowned production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.
This project will go on floors this year and the remaining star cast and technical team will be announced soon by the makers. Meanwhile, the production banner also shared a post on Twitter stating that a big announcement is coming your way.
On the career front, filmmaker Kammula is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming project Love Story. The movie features Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Rajeev Kanakala, Eshwari Rao and Devayani in pivotal roles.
Regarding filmmaker Kammula’s work, he is a master in churning out path-breaking films. He won a National Film Award for Best First film of a director in Dollar Dreams that was released in 2000.
Dhanush has a slew of projects lined up this year. Currently, he is shooting for his next film with Karthick Naren tentatively titled as #D43. He will also be seen in Bollywood film Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. Dhanush will share the screen with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in this one.
The Karnan actor will also be seen in his upcoming Hollywood venture The Gray Man that is directed by the Russo Brothers.
