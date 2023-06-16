Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is creating right noise among the audiences, the teaser and the trailer has caught the audiences’ interest. After dishing out romantic vibes with ‘Naseeb Se’ and ‘Aaj Ke Baad’, the makers of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ have launched a power-packed dance number. Today, the makers launched the third song from the film, titled Gujju Patakha and as soon as it released, the song has caught on to the masses.

The highlight of this peppy number is the uber energetic dance performance by Kartik Aaryan. Kartik is seen in a South Indian avatar (dark green kurta, lungi and sunglasses), in an orange sherwani and golden kurta, in a white suit, and in a black kurta. Every costume is accompanied by a new set that looks like a wedding — from a shaadi with dhol to a Christian beach wedding

The director of the awaited musical romantic drama Sameer Vidwans took to his social media and praised the young actor for his passion and captioned, “Kadakati dhoop!!! Brilliant High energy , powerpacked tough dance steps by @boscomartis But you did it with insane passion and made it look so easy kartik!!”.

The audience has been waiting for the release of the trailer for a long time and as it’s finally here, it promises the arrival of a pure love story after a long time. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the trailer says it all, this is definitely an album of the year. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerizing visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage.

Capturing the crackling chemistry of the most desirable and delightful pair in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the trailer proves that they are undoubtedly the blockbuster Jodi for a reason. All this has now raised the excitement for the release of the film and we cannot wait to watch this romantic soulful love story on the screen on 29th June 2023.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

