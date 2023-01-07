Director-producer Rohit Shetty, who is gearing up for his OTT debut, injured himself during the shooting of his upcoming web series Indian Police Force on Saturday. As per media reports, the director was filming an action sequence in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City when he sustained a sudden injury on his hand and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He has presently been discharged after giving initial treatment. For the unversed, helmed by Shetty, Indian Police Force is cop-action web series that features actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

What exactly happened?

As we know so far, Rohit Shetty was filming a car chase scene when he accidentally injured his hands. He was rushed to the Kamineni Hospitals where he had to undergo minor surgery.

Shetty was shortly discharged after giving an initial treatment by a team of medical professionals. Details about the accident and the state of his injury are yet to be known.

Speaking about the web series, it features actors Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in prominent roles. The show is slated for an OTT release and will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The release date is yet to be announced.

Recently, the makers also completed the schedule of its shooting in Delhi. The series will also mark the OTT debut of the Shershaah actor as well as the action director himself. The story revolves around the life and journey of Delhi Police Special Cell Officer, SP Kabir Malik. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the role of the SP.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty’s last work is the comedy film, Cirkus which has already been released in theatres. He also has many other projects in the pipeline including the third installment of his famous Singham franchise with Ajay Devgn.

