Filmmaker Robert Zemeckis has quashed all hopes of a fourth installment of Back to the Future.

The director said he does not want to add any more films to the hit '90s sci-fi franchise.

"There will never, ever be, in the most absolute way, a Back to the Future 4. There will be no more Back to the Future," Zemeckis told Italian website Bad Taste.

This has not been the first time the filmmaker expressed his distaste to creating another Back To The Future film.

In 2015, he told The Telegraph that he and co-writer Bob Gale would have to be dead before another sequel could happen, and even then, they would ensure that their estates tried to block it.

Zemeckis' comments come after Christopher Lloyd said he would love to reprise his role as Emmett 'Doc' Brown in a potential fourth Back To The Future movie.

The 1985 film Back To The Future introduced teenager Marty McFly who travels back in time to 1955 using DeLorean, the time machine created by the eccentric Dr. Brown. The second film was about how Biff Tannen essayed by Thomas F. Wilson, steals the DeLorean to alter history for the worse. The sequel to this 1989 fantasy, marking the final installment in the series, was a continuation of McFly and Doc's adventures.

With inputs from Press Trust of India