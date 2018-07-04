Director Partho Ghosh plans sequel to 1996 film Agni Sakshi starring Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala

Director Partho Ghosh of the 1996 drama Agni Sakshi is planning a sequel to the Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala-starrer, according to a DNA report.

The film revolves around Madhu, portrayed by Koirala, who escapes the clutches of her psychopath husband and assumes a new identity in a new city. She marries Suraj Kapoor (Shroff), a wealthy man and starts life afresh. However, things take a turn for the worse when her past catches up to her and her ex-husband, essayed by Nana Patekar, comes back into her life.

Ghosh is contemplating revisiting the story of a woman who leaves her dangerously overprotective husband to get a fresh start. None of the original cast will be featured in the film. It will incorporate new faces, the DNA report said.

Patekar's role as the overbearing husband was greatly appreciated and he went on to win the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1997 for Agni Sakshi.

Ghosh's film was based on the 1991 Hollywood hit Sleeping With The Enemy starring Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin and Kevin Anderson, adds the DNA report.

Incidentally, two more films around the similar theme — Abbas Mustan’s Daraar starring Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Arbaaz Khan and David Dhawan's Yaarana with Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Raj Babbar — were released during the same period.

It is also speculated that Irrfan Khan has been approached to play Patekar's character in the sequel, as per a report by TellyChakkar.com.

