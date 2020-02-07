Director of Rajinikanth's Darbar seeks police protection, alleges 'trespassers' demanding money for losses

Tamil film director AR Murugadoss on Thursday moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection, alleging trespass by several unidentified people claiming to be distributors of Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar helmed by him. In his petition, he alleged that the 'trespassers' said they have suffered losses in the distribution of the film which hit the screens on 9 January and demanded that he compensate them.

He said the unidentified people trespassed into his office and residence on 3 February with an intent to commit an offence and to intimidate him. Justice P Rajamanickam before whom the petition came up, adjourned it to 10 February after Additional Public Prosecutor Riyaz sought time to get instructions.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that Darbar was produced by Lyca Productions and his job was to work and direct the film. The director contended that he was not liable for providing any money to anybody for the film Darbar in any manner whatsoever and it was the sole obligation and liability of the producer-Lyca productions.

The business of the film was entirely handled by the producer alone and the director had no role in it, he submitted.

Darbar had grossed more than Rs 200 crore in worldwide theatrical sales after its second weekend. The film was also the fifth double century worldwide grosser for Rajinikanth after Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0, and Petta.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 12:55:58 IST