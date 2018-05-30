Director Hari Nath on Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritika Singh, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Neevevaroo: It has romance, thrills and suspense

Before actor Nani unveiled the title logo of Telugu film Neevevaroo, which stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Taapsee Pannu and Ritika Singh as leads, no one knew that the film existed. The makers had kept everything under wraps, and now, the shooting for the project is almost done, with only patchwork portions left to be completed.

Besides co-producing the film under his home banner Kona Film Corporation along with MVV Satyanarayan's MVV Cinemas, Kona Venkat has also written the movie, which is being directed by Hari Nath. FirstPost got in touch with Hari Nath, and actor Aadhi to learn more about the project that features a promising lead cast.

"Neevevaroo has a different kind of script, which needed actors who believe in such content. It's also not an offbeat attempt; it's a proper commercial film for the mainstream audiences. We wanted to come up with a script that doesn't sound regular. It has all the elements to entertain audiences; the wow factor, romance, thriller, suspense. All the necessary ingredients, but treated differently. We wanted artists who were ready to experiment and not confined by the formulaic hero/heroine sequences; actors who were open and excited for new-age cinema," director Hari told FirstPost.

Heaping praise on Aadhi's encouraging attitude for new ideas, Hari said, "Aadhi is a fantastic actor and he has been proving it time and again in South Indian cinema. He's not someone who only wants to star in hero-based roles. He's the kind who gives everything to a character when he's excited about it. He's not someone who is bothered about whether the role has enough 'fight scenes' or the co-star has the upper hand than him. He would be the first person to come on board if there is a new attempt."

Hari also said that Neevevaroo would feature Taapsee in a never-before-seen role. "Taapsee has been doing a lot of content-driven films like Pink and Naam Shabana in Bollywood. She has a challenging character in the movie; a role which she has never done in her entire career yet. And Ritika Singh will also have a fresh part. I'm glad that everyone believed in the script. They have delivered fantastic performances. We are very happy with the way the project has shaped up till now," he added.

Aadhi, who is basking in the glory of his acclaimed recent performances in Rangasthalam, Ninnukori, and Maragadha Naanayam, says Neevevaroo cannot be classified under any particular genre of film. "Neevevaro is a love thriller. But, we can't categorize the film in just one genre. It's a very different story, which is also laced with a lot of humor in the second half. There's so much more in the film which I think today's audiences would love. We have made an honest film with a lot of commercial elements too packed in," Aadhi told FirstPost, adding that the film marks his second collaboration with Taapsee after Gundello Godari.

Talking about straddling both Tamil and Telugu industries, Aadhi said, "I'm not looking at working in any particular language. I focus on good scripts, and if I like it, I will do it. But, I would want to do bi-linguals. However, things have to fall into place. There would be scripts which suit only for Telugu audiences. Or there would be stories which have deep-rooted nativity for Tamil audiences. So, if I get to listen to a good script, I would surely love to do a bi-lingual."

Currently, Aadhi is also part of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's U-Turn remake in Tamil and Telugu. "I'm playing the cop role in the film. And the character has been beefed up in Telugu and Tamil. Fortunately, Pawan has increased my portions, which I didn't insist, in the remake versions. I'm mainly looking at being part of good films like this without any hard-and-fast rule about my role," he revealed.

Reflecting on the kind of roles he has chosen over the years, Aadhi said, "I'm really happy that my work has been appreciated. But, I wouldn't call it the best phase in my career. There's no best or worst phase, according to me. Life goes on. I'm happy at this moment. But, I would always like to remain grounded and rooted. I'm here as an actor and would love to explore all kinds of good characters and not just lead hero roles. If I get to do a lead role, I have to adhere to a particular good boy image and do all things heroic and stuff. However, when I do films like Rangasthalam, Sarrainodu, and Ninnukori, I get an opportunity to explore various facets. As an actor, it gives me a lot of kick to do contrasting roles."

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 15:41 PM