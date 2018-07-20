Director duo Abbas Mustan to adapt 2016 Korean survival drama Tunnel in Hindi

Director duo Abbas Mustan, known for their action-thrillers including Race, Race 2, Baadshah, Khiladi, Aitraaz and Ajnabee, have collaborated with the makers of 2016 Korean survival drama Tunnel to adapt the film in Hindi, reported DNA.

A source, as per the same report, informed that the directors intend to Indianise the adaptation, making it an emotionally-charged film. The source added that the duo plan to cast established actors from the industry for the thriller.

“They want to begin the film this December. Once the principal cast is signed and the shooting dates are locked, they will make an official announcement along with a release date,” the source said.

Tunnel, a film starring Ha Jung-woo, revolves around a car salesman who gets trapped into a tunnel when it collapses, while getting a cake for his daughter's birthday. The film charts the protagonists journey of survival with the help of a rescue team head. Tunnel earned the actor the 22nd Chunsa Film Art Awards for the year 2017 and won him over three nominations in the Best Actor category.

Abbas-Mustan's last directorial venture, Machine (2017) starring Mustafa Burmawalla and Kiara Advani, failed to perform at the box office and garnered negative reviews from critics as well.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 13:51 PM