Popular couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became proud parents of a baby. The actor shared an Instagram story and wrote it’s a premature delivery with nothing to worry about.

Back in 2019, Dipika Kakar had been hospitalised, revealed her husband Shoaib. He took to Instagram and shared the news, though he did not disclose any details about her ailment. In a caption, he wished for the Sasural Simar Ka-fame actress’ speedy recovery.

Her colleagues and friends from the television industry, including Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh Goyal and Vikaas Kalantri also prayed that she bounces back soon.

Dipika and Shoaib got married in February, 2018 in Bhopal, after dating for four years. The actress was a contestant on Season 12 of the reality TV show, Bigg Boss, which she also ended up winning.

“I wanted to prove that Bigg Boss is not about being mean or demeaning anybody, and it is about being honest and good. I am very happy (with) the way I conducted myself on the show. I won,” Dipika had told Press Trust of India about emerging as the top contestant of the show.

Her first soap opera was 2010’s Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She then appeared on Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Her most popular role has been of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, which aired from 2011 to 2017. She has participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 in 2017 and also Nach Baliye 8 with Shoaib in 2017. According to India Today, Dipika had been shooting for Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, her first show after Bigg Boss 12, with Karan Grover, Prachi Shah and Tanaaz Irani.

Meanwhile, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein was Shoaib’s television debut. His other shows include Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

