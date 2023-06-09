For the promotions of Adipurush, the entire team is leaving no stones unturned. Recently, director Om Raut and actor Kriti Sanon visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek blessings for the film’s success and a lot of pictures and videos went viral on social media. Before leaving Raut hugged and gave a peck to Sanon that sparked outrage.

Dipika Chiklia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan‘ has now reacted to the video. Speaking to AajTak, she said, “I believe this is a big problem with actors of this generation, as they neither get into the character nor understand its emotions. For them, Ramayana must have been just a film. Perhaps they haven’t connected with it spiritually. Kriti is an actress of today’s generation. In today’s era, kissing or hugging someone is considered a sweet gesture.”

She added, “She must have never thought of herself as Sita Ji. It becomes a matter of emotions. I have lived the character of Sita, while today’s actresses just consider it a role. After the film or project is over, they don’t care anymore.”

On difference between them and today’s actors

No one dared to call us by our names on the set. When we were in our characters, many people would come and touch our feet right on the set. It was a different era. At that time, they didn’t see us as actors; they considered us Gods. We couldn’t even hug anyone, let alone a kiss. Adipurush actors will get busy with their next projects after the release (of the film) and might forget about their characters. But such a thing never happened to us. We were treated as if we were gods who descended from above and lived in this world. This is why we never did anything that would hurt people’s sentiments

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.