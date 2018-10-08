Dipali Borkar declared winner of India's Best Dramebaaz 3, calls Madhuri Dixit her role model

Dipali Borkar was on 7 October announced the winner of Zee TV's acting reality show India's Best Dramebaaz 3. The ten-year-old contestant from Pune took home a sum of Rs 5 lakh and a golden trophy. Anish Railkar and Harshraj Lucky were declared the runners-up. The show, hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari is judged by Huma Qureshi, Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.

Borkar has previously participated in reality shows like Super Dancer and she was also a part of Sony TV's historical drama series Peshwa Bajirao.

Borkar considers actors Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene her role models. "I love watching Madhuri mam and Shah Rukh sir on screen. Whenever I get time, I watch their movies and observe their acting in order to improve myself. I hope in future I achieve success like them," Dipali told IANS on telephone from Mumbai.

Comedian Kiku Sharda also appeared in the final episode as he performed a special comedy act, eliciting loud approval from the audience and finalists. The finale also included a heartfelt video message from Sonali Bendre, who had to leave the show on account of her cancer diagnosis.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor made a guest appearance to promote their upcoming film Namaste England. They were joined by Ayushmann Khurrana who was promoting Badhaai Ho as well as his recent release Andhadhun. The actors performed with the children and also reenacted scenes of their films with them.

For Borkar, winning the show was the biggest achievement. "After working day and night, I have finally won the show. I am happy I have made my family proud," she said.

"I will miss this show very much. It was one of my best experiences. I learned so much from this show. The judges helped me understand acting."

How did she manage her studies while shooting?

Borkar said: "My mother always accompanies me on sets. In between the breaks and when I am not shooting, I take out time for studies and prepare for my exams."

Apart from winning cash prize and goodies, Dipali has been signed by Omung for his film. "I am grateful to Omung Sir and God. What more could I have asked for?"

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

