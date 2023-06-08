Dino Morea recently spoke about animal cruelty and what made him adopt a pet. He said, “Being the brand ambassador for Bisleri Vedica, Himalayan Spring Water, that advocates kindness towards animals and nature, I found it to be a seamless association. One of the core beliefs I hold is that animals should be adopted and notbought. In our country, there are numerous homeless dogs and cats who are already accustomed to our weather conditions and environment. These dogs and cats, which are indigenous to our region, have been born here and are acclimatized to their social surroundings, unlike other breeds.”

While talking about the things one needs to keep in mind while adopting a pet, the actor revealed, “Firstly, it is important to ensure that you genuinely want to adopt a pet and not just follow a trend or fad because others are doing it. Adopting a pet is a huge responsibility; it is like raising a child. Secondly, give them all the love and nurture them with the same level of care and attention that you would give to your own child. These are the two key essentials while adopting a pet.”

And on laws against animal cruelty, Morea stated, “I am a strong advocate for stricter law enforcement against animal cruelty. The extent of cruelty inflicted upon pets by certain individuals is truly unimaginable. It is disheartening to witness the inhumane treatment of animals by humans. I firmly believe that committing an offense against pets should be considered as serious as committing a crime against humans, and the laws should reflect this perspective. Although there are a few laws in place, the penalties for such offenses are often minimal. It is crucial that these laws are strictly enforced and given the attention they deserve.”