Dinesh Vijan announces Shiddat — Journey Beyond Love; film to go on floors in September

Producer Dinesh Vijan, who has backed successful films like Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi, has announced an upcoming romantic drama titled Shiddat- Journey Beyond Love, reports Indo-Asian News Service.

Featuring actors Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty, Shiddat will be helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. The film, adds the report, is scheduled to go on the floors in September and will be picturised in Punjab, Paris and London.

Radhika will be seen opposite Sunny while Mohit and Diana will form the other pair.

The script has been penned by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan. Dinesh confirmed the news saying that Shiddat will show how important love is to certain people at a day and age where relationships are taken rather lightly by many.

"Shiddat is a not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes... Maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn't usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it," said the producer.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 10:19:37 IST

