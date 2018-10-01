Dimple Kapadia opens up about Nana Patekar in eight-year-old interview: I have also seen his terrible, dark side

Many Bollywood celebrities have spoken in support of Tanushree Dutta ever since she alleged that Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Renuka Shahane recently penned an open letter addressing the controversy and wrote about Patekar's "volatile temper" and the number of people the film industry who had "faced his wrath".

Now, an old interview of actor Dimple Kapadia talking about Patekar has surfaced on the internet. In the video, film critic Anupama Chopra asks Kapadia whether Patekar has mellowed down or whether he is still stuck in his old ways. "I think he's obnoxious," she replies. However, Kapadia hesitates when Chopra asks her if she meant it in a good or a bad way. The veteran actor adds that while he is a terrific actor, he does have a "dark side".

Nana Patekar's "dark side" has always been an open secret in Bollywood. Dimple Kapadia said this 8 years ago. pic.twitter.com/9hbd0WmcZo — Od (@odshek) September 28, 2018

"As far as his talent goes, there's no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo. (Hundred murders are forgiven. Everything is forgiven. Take my life too) That's the effect he has on me. But, as a person, with me, he has been very, very nice, kind and a good friend. But I have also seen his terrible side...the dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside (sic)."

Firstpost has reached out to the actress for further comment.

