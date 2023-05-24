Produced by Maddock Films (Dinesh Vijan), Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo is directed and created by the ardent director Homi Adajania

Fury has unleashed and how! In the evolved era of saas-bahu relationships, it’s no more about who rules the house but it’s about who gets the throne to become the next queenpin! Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by the uber-talented Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with a talented cast, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others. Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The brutal action sequences of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo have gotten the audience biting the nails, at the edge of their seats. Dimple Kapadia in her character of Rani Ba has cut tongues, shot off heads, thrown people off floors and much more! The kind of physical and mental strength that goes behind doing these sequences is surely takes a toll and is draining. Dimple Kapadia talks about her character and doing these sequences in Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo with Homi Adajania, read on to find out more.

Elaborating on her brutal action sequences and dissecting her character, Dimple Kapadia said, ” Shows like Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo are rare, the perfect chemistry of characters, narratives and a mould breaking vision. Homi has that knack to him where he can see stories in every little thing and cement its connection with the society. So, whenever I get a whiff that Homi is working on a project, I know I have to be a part of it, no choices there. He conceptualized Savitri to be a woman pushed to her limits and eventually learning to become fearless. You see, her journey from Savitri to Rani Ba is what appealed to me and I think only Homi could’ve seen it that way. When we dissected her character, he told me I have to be prepared for badass action sequences. I have done action scenes before but I was nervous as to how I was going to pull this off. At this stage in life, I do think twice before extending myself physically but Rani Ba’s adrenaline got to me and we did it. We all have done our own stunts, while they were kept rooted and raw, we pushed our limits three fold to maintain that stance. Now that the show is out there receiving constant love and appreciation, it all seems worth a while.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.