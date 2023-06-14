Dimple Kapadia: 'My children have been very instrumental in telling me I have to go out and work'

Dimple Kapadia is on a roll. She has acted in Tenet, Tandav, Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Pathaan, and then Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, all in a span of two years. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed, “Right now, I don’t think I would be working at all. I would just be sitting in the house because, yes, it’s crippling. But my children have been very instrumental in kicking and telling me that I have to go out there and work.”

She added, “They’ve been really pushing me and it has helped. Once, I told Twinkle, ‘I don’t want to work anymore. It’s too much and my health is going down. There is tension.’ There were questions that why should I look at myself like this on screen now? Why do I need to do it?” and Twinkle just looked at me and said, ‘You need money?’ I said, ‘yes’. She said, ‘Then keep your vanity at home and go to work.”

On cinema changing

The stories have changed. We had a set pattern of having one villain, one vamp, one hero, one heroine; it was mandatory and that is how every film would be but then stories started evolving. Today we’re sitting in a time where the subject is the king and that’s why all of us are benefiting. Good roles are written. It’s a different kind of cinema today

On Saas Bahu Flamingo

I used to get caught up with all the stupid things in my head. I was like a bag of nerves for 40 days. And then after a month, he (director Homi Adajania) called me up and said, ‘Hey Dimple what have you done?’ And my expressions were badly battered. He battered me on the set. I think he did it purposely, so that my character Savitri, could come through. Well, I think that was his entire plan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.