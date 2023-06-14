Dimple Kapadia: 'My children have been very instrumental in telling me I have to go out and work'
The actress, who was last seen in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' spoke about the reluctance of going back to work and her daughters' insistence
Dimple Kapadia is on a roll. She has acted in Tenet, Tandav, Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Pathaan, and then Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, all in a span of two years. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed, “Right now, I don’t think I would be working at all. I would just be sitting in the house because, yes, it’s crippling. But my children have been very instrumental in kicking and telling me that I have to go out there and work.”
She added, “They’ve been really pushing me and it has helped. Once, I told Twinkle, ‘I don’t want to work anymore. It’s too much and my health is going down. There is tension.’ There were questions that why should I look at myself like this on screen now? Why do I need to do it?” and Twinkle just looked at me and said, ‘You need money?’ I said, ‘yes’. She said, ‘Then keep your vanity at home and go to work.”
On cinema changing
The stories have changed. We had a set pattern of having one villain, one vamp, one hero, one heroine; it was mandatory and that is how every film would be but then stories started evolving. Today we’re sitting in a time where the subject is the king and that’s why all of us are benefiting. Good roles are written. It’s a different kind of cinema today
On Saas Bahu Flamingo
I used to get caught up with all the stupid things in my head. I was like a bag of nerves for 40 days. And then after a month, he (director Homi Adajania) called me up and said, ‘Hey Dimple what have you done?’ And my expressions were badly battered. He battered me on the set. I think he did it purposely, so that my character Savitri, could come through. Well, I think that was his entire plan.
